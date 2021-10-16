CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of CalAmp worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

CAMP stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

