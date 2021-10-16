Citigroup Inc. Buys 797 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $58,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

