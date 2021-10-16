Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOR. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of WOR opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

