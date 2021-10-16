CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) by 593.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of CBAK Energy Technology worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAT opened at $2.21 on Friday. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $195.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.27.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

