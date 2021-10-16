Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 1,118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 52.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

MCF opened at $4.45 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

