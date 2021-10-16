Morgan Stanley Cuts AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $25.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.70.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 137.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.