Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APYX. JMP Securities increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $451.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

