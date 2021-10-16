CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,696,999 shares.The stock last traded at $16.15 and had previously closed at $16.14.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,766,000 after purchasing an additional 188,444 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.