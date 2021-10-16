Scott Didier Sells 2,700,000 Shares of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) insider Scott Didier sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.00 ($4.29), for a total transaction of A$16,200,000.00 ($11,571,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Johns Lyng Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Johns Lyng Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other segments. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency household repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

