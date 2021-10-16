ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.25. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 904,185 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

