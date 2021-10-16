ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.25. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 904,185 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.