Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.

Moderna stock opened at $324.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.93. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 78.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 156.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 27.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.