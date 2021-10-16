iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 97,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,869,650 shares.The stock last traded at $69.48 and had previously closed at $70.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.