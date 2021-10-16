Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Up 5.7%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.72. 2,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,405,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

