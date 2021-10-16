Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00.

10x Genomics stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average is $174.61. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.