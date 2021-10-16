Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00.
10x Genomics stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average is $174.61. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.
TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.