Adam Elsesser Sells 14,500 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $267.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 622.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

