Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 2,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,784,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

HYZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

