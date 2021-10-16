Intel Americas, Inc. Sells 814,346 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intel Americas, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.72 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

