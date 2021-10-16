Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 641,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 565,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEP opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.