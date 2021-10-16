Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCMWY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

