Panmure Gordon Lowers Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) to Sell

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNIRF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Investec upgraded Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Senior currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of SNIRF stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Senior has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

