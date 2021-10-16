Saipem’s (SAPMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAPMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

