Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target Increased to C$2.30 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRMNF opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

