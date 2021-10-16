Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.20 Million

Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $314.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ICU Medical by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1,028.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI opened at $230.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.53.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

