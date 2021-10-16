National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. National Vision has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 39.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 59.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

