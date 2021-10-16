Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.89.

SRPT stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

