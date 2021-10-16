Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.