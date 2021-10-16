TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

