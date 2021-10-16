Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.66.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Victrex has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

