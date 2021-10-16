Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $180.78 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.