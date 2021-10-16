Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ELKEF stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
About Elkem ASA
