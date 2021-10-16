Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELKEF stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.