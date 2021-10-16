Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Up 14.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00. The stock traded as high as C$47.85 and last traded at C$46.35. 316,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 296,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.54.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.28.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.