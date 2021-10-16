Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Down to $15.33

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $14.53. Vaccitech shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 3,008 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaccitech plc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $515,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

