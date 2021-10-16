Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $51.77. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 4,712 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

