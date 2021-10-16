Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Gap Up to $97.94

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.94, but opened at $101.74. Power Integrations shares last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 1,022 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.