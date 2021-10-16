Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $90.52

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.52, but opened at $94.40. Gravity shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 35 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.54.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.
Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
