Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $90.52

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.52, but opened at $94.40. Gravity shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 35 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.54.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gravity by 36.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the first quarter worth $96,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Gravity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gravity by 93.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gravity in the second quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

