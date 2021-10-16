$1.55 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. CME Group posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

