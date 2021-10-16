KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $22.09

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $21.47. KE shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 60,053 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

