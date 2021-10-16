Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

NYSE:MCO opened at $371.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.