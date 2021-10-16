Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

VITL stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $719.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.10. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at $15,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $6,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Farms (VITL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.