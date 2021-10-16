Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TRVN stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Trevena by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

