Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

