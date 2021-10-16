Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Grows By 77.1%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 243,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. On average, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

