Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Grows By 77.1%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 243,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. On average, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
