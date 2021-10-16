Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 46.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SUSC opened at $27.53 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 681.7% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000.

