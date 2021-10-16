Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 46.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SUSC opened at $27.53 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
