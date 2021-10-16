Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Grows By 100.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 100.1% from the September 15th total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,635,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

