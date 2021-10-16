Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,746,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $73.95 on Friday. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

