Aedifica’s (AEDFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $121.35 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.