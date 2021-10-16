Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.59

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 28610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 49.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 190,351 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

