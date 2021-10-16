UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 175 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 175 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 235.78.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

