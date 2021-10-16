Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

