Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Aperam stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.1075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 91.62%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

